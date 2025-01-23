Karawalevu excited for historic clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

New Fijian Drua rep, Vuate Karawalevu, will run out for the side tomorrow for the first time in a historic clash between a Super Rugby team and a Major League Rugby side from the USA.

The Flying Fijians winger who featured for the Waratahs last season says he can’t wait to wear the Drua jumper and play at home against Semi Kunatani’s Rugby FC Los Angeles.

Karawalevu says they had a training session with the visiting team and they learned a lot.

“I think it’s going to be a real big occasion for me, the first time for me to be in Drua colors, super excited to be running onto the field tomorrow, hope for a good outcome, and see what pre-season has been all about.”

A few Drua Development players have been helping out the Los Angeles side.

Former Wallaby, Stephen Hoiles, who is the team coach says a few of his players were sick last week and he’s glad a few Drua youngsters came and helped with their scrum.

The LA rugby coach is impressed and in awe with the Drua facility at Legalega in Nadi.

Our Drua will host RFC Los Angeles tomorrow at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the match live and exclusive on FBC Sports.