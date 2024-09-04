Kamikamica returns for Broncos clash

[Source: NRL]

As the Melbourne Storm prepare for their final regular-season clash against the Brisbane Broncos, Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica is emphasizing the need for discipline.

Kamikamica, a forward for the Storm, stresses that the team must approach this game with the same intensity and focus as any other, despite the Broncos’ challenging season.

The Taveuni lad was rested in last week’s match against the Cowboys and is ready to return against the Broncos tomorrow night.

“It has been a long season and stuff like that. Now I’m just freshening up, getting ready for the last round against the Broncos and get ready for the big one.”

Kamikamica adds that he will focus on the importance of his role and leave a good performance on the field.

Melbourne Storm will face the Brisbane Broncos at 9.50 pm tomorrow night.