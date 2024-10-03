Kaji Rugby returns after five years

Today marked a significant milestone for rugby in primary schools after the Kaji Rugby Nationals competition was launched.

This competition makes its return a lapse of five years.

Primary Schools Rugby Union president Sakiusa Turagabeci says this is where the future stars of rugby start from and looks forward to an exciting three-days of competition at the end of this month.

Turagabeci adds there will be about 3,000 students from 16 unions around the country part of this competition.

It will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium from the 29th to the 30th of October.