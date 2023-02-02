Jones may give Vunivalu another chance

New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones [left] and Suliasi Vunivalu

New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones may just give former Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu another chance.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Jones brought up Vunivalu’s name.

The Wallabies appeared to have given up on Vunivalu when he was left off Dave Rennie’s extended squad last month, with the former Wallabies coach opting for Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Reece Hodge and Tom Wright in the absence of the Japan-based Marika Koroibete.

However, all that changed when Jones singled out Vunivalu during a radio interview in Brisbane on Tuesday, naming the 27-year-old in a potential world-class back line.

Jones says there’s a lot of good players in Australian rugby, the back line Australia could potentially have Samu Kerevi, Len Ikitau as centres, on the wings, Marika] Koroibete and Vunivalu who could be competing against Andrew Kellaway.

Vunivalu was one of the most puzzling selection points of the Rennie era after being signed from the Storm for a reported $700,000 a year but hamstring injuries curtailed his impact in Queensland and delayed what would be an immediate Test career.

The former Lelean Memorial School student re-signed for 2023 for the Reds.

[Source: SMH]