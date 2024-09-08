Japan overpowers USA in Pacific Nations Cup

[Source: World Rugby]

Japan claimed a 41-24 win over the USA last night securing the top spot in their pool and advancing to the Pacific Nations Cup knockout stage.

Malo Tuitama led Japan’s early attack, and Seung-Sin Lee opened the scoring with a penalty. Dylan Riley and Nik McCurran followed with tries, while Sanaila Waqa added another to make it 17-3.

USA responded with a try from Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, but Japan’s Mamoru Harada kept their lead at 24-10 at halftime.

Riley scored again with a stunning solo effort, stretching the lead to 31-10. USA’s Nate Augspurger scored twice, but Japan held firm. Lee added a penalty, and Tuitama sealed the win with a final try.

Japan moves on to face Samoa, and the USA will take on Fiji in the semi-finals.