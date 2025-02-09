Italy outsmart sloppy Wales as losing run goes on

[Source: Guinness Men's Six Nations/Facebook]

Italy piled more misery on Wales by dominating a cagey Six Nations basement battle in Rome.

Ange Capuozzo’s acrobatic finish gave the hosts a lead they never looked like relinquishing at Stadio Olimpico.

The Welsh driving line-out brought an Aaron Wainwright score, a penalty try and two yellow cards in the closing stages of the contest as Italy finished with 13 players.

Article continues after advertisement

But it was too late for Wales to undo the damage caused by their own indiscipline as their record losing run went on.

A 14th successive defeat saw Wales drop to their lowest ever position in the world rankings – 12th – and will only heighten the pressure on head coach Warren Gatland.

Italy had to handle a new level of expectancy given they were such favourites for this game but comfortably coped with the pressure and took their one clear chance.

Wales had to deal with the loss of two key players on the morning of the match after Dafydd Jenkins (sickness) and Liam Williams (knee) withdrew.

Both teams had to overcome the downpour that was more Rhondda than Rome on a day when it almost easier not to have the ball.

The conditions only heightened the need to be accurate, disciplined and clinical and Wales were none of those things.

Their 15 handling errors that compared to just four by Italy told half the story, while 17 points from the boot of Tommaso Allan told the other half.

Wales had more of the ball but, just as in Paris a week earlier, did precious little with it as they looked predictable.

Italy, in contrast, were assured, smarter and won key battlegrounds in the kicking and, with number eight Lorenzo Cannone prominent, the breakdown.

Gatland’s decision to replace centre Nick Tompkins – who briefly left the field through injury – with a novice wing in Josh Hathaway, rather than an established centre in Ben Thomas, was horribly exposed for the opening try.

Hathaway fell for Paulo Garbisi’s feint that opened space for Capuozzo to pop up from nowhere and tap down with a wonderful finish.

Wales wing Adams should have closed Italy’s 16-3 lead just before half-time but failed to gather Tomos Williams’ clever kick over the line.

In a game of precious few chances, it was a costly miss and summed up Welsh fortunes.

Adams’ misery only grew with a second-half yellow card as Welsh errors mounted and Italy could even afford to miss three penalties in the space seven minutes.

Wales finally clicked in the final 12 minutes as the forward replacements made an impact.

But by then, the damage was done and Italy were not to be denied a first home win over Wales for 18 years to scenes of rapture in the Roman rain.