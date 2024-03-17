Italy consign Wales to first Wooden Spoon in 21 years

[Source: Guinness Men's Six Nations/Facebook]

Italy beat Wales in Cardiff to achieve their most successful Six Nations and consign their hosts to a first Wooden Spoon in 21 years.

A try from wing Monty Ioane and two Paulo Garbisi penalties gave Italy an 11-0 half-time lead.

Full-back Lorenzo Pani added a brilliant score with Garbisi and Martin Page-Relo kicking penalties.

Wales responded with tries from Elliot Dee, Will Rowlands and Mason Grady to give the score some respectability.

The three-point margin of defeat flattered Wales with Italy’s win ensuring a repeat of the 2022 victory in Cardiff.

It was a sad end to centre George North’s Wales career as he was was helped from the field in the closing stages in his final Test after announcing his international retirement.