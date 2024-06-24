It was good run with Barbarians says Derenalagi

[Source: Barbarian FC/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Meli Derenalagi reflected positively on their recent match against the Barbarians, stating they had a good run and will now shift their focus to upcoming games against Georgia and the All Blacks.

They lost 32-45 to the Barbarians yesterday morning at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Derenalagi highlights that despite the challenges of long travel and arriving just two days before the match, the team managed to deliver a remarkable performance.

“I thank the boys for filling those big shoes to come out here and play against the Barbarians even though we just prepared on Saturday and came right out to play. So that just goes to show the courage of the boys to come out here and play.”

He says that the team is capable of even better performances and is committed to improving their game plan for the next matches.

The Flying Fijians will meet Georgia on the 6th of next month following this match they prepare to face the All Blacks on the 20th of July.