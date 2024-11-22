Ireland coach trust rookies

Cormac Izuchukwu (left) and Gus McCarthy

Loads and loads of potential is how Andy Farrell described the selection of Cormac Izuchukwu and Gus McCarthy for their international debuts against the Flying Fijians on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Farrell says Izuchukwu has been around the squad for a while now and deserves a chance to show what he’s got.

McCarthy captained the Ireland U20s last season and while he was originally named as a Development, Farrell has been impressed with his work in camp.

The Ireland coach says what a rise in such a short space of time for the young man.

Meanwhile, yesterday Frank Lomani said Ireland is now vulnerable without Johnny Sexton who has been controlling their game at flyhalf over a number of years.

However, Farell named rookie, Sam Prendergast, for his first full start after his debut off the bench against Argentina and he’s confident from what they’ve seen from the rookie first five.