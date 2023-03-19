Ireland is Grand Slam champion

[Source: Six Nations/Twitter]

World number one Ireland won it’s fourth Grand Slam as they defeated 14-man England 29-16 in a tight Six Nations finale in Dublin.

Two early Owen Farrell penalties put England ahead before Ireland hit back with a well-worked Dan Sheehan try.

Robbie Henshaw and Rob Herring tries backed by Sheehan’s second of the game ensured Ireland’s first Grand Slam in five years.

England scored a deserved second-half try through Jamie George, but were unable to pull off a major upset and ruin Ireland’s big day.

In other Six Nations results, France thumped Wales 41-28 and Scotland beat Italy 26-14.

[Source: BBC Sport]