Interesting journey so far for Momo

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Epeli Momo.

The last four months have been quite interesting for new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Epeli Momo.

The 24-year-old wore the Drua jumper for the first time in their 43-40 loss to Brumbies on the weekend in a Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific warm up.

He was one of the standout performers from the match along with winger Taniela Rakuro and young lock Mesake Vocevoce.

Momo says he’s excited about his first season and can’t wait to run out in round one later this month.

‘Lot of challenge and big learning for me and staff, we have one more warm-up game before the first game’

The Drua will be in Suva from tomorrow until Friday as part of its community engagement.

They’ll have an open training session on Friday at Albert Park from 10 am.

The Drua takes on Melbourne Rebels next weekend in its second pre-season match.