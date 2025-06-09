Injuries force changes in Flying Fijians squad

From left: Lekima Tagitagivalu, Iosefo Masi, and Ponipate Loganimasi.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have made three changes to their travelling squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series after injuries ruled out key players.

Lekima Tagitagivalu, Iosefo Masi, and Ponipate Loganimasi have been withdrawn from the team. They are replaced by Kitione Salawa, Joji Nasova, and Setareki Tuicuvu.

Head coach Mick Byrne said while it was disappointing to lose players through injury, it also opened doors for others to step up.

“There’s a wide selection base now. It’s never an easy decision choosing players, but it’s around team balance and what’s best for the team. We’re fortunate that we have such a deep pool of players to choose from.”

Byrne said the replacements were chosen carefully to maintain team balance and continue developing Fiji’s depth.

“With Loganimasi coming out – it gives Joji Nasova another time, another opportunity. He showed in the PNC that he’s got a big upside to his game. And we’d like to continue growing him and giving him an opportunity to continue to grow within the team.”

Nasova returns to the squad after showing promise during the Pacific Nations Cup, while Byrne said Salawa’s inclusion was based on his recent progress and potential for further growth.

The Flying Fijians will depart tomorrow evening for Europe ahead of what is expected to be a challenging Autumn Nations Series campaign.

