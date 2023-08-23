Improvement in competition level compared to previous years

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union has noted a significant improvement in this year’s Vodafone Super Deans competition compared to previous years.

This has been noted in all facets of the competition, according to Vice President Admin Savenaca Muamua.

One of the most significant improvements, according to Muamua, is the increase in prize money.

‘That is why the competition keeps on improving, increasing in all areas, and the support areas from the parents and the community.’

He confirms the winners of this year’s national deans will share a prize of $51,000.

The Vodafone Super Deans final will be held this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.