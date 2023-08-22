Immense growth in Secondary School rugby: Muamua

Savenaca Muamua, the Vice President of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union, has observed a significant rise in talent during this year’s Vodafone Super Deans and Weet-bix Raluve competitions.

He extends his appreciation to the various stakeholders who have played a role in fostering the remarkable expansion of secondary school rugby.

Muamua expresses his delight in witnessing the consistent emergence of fresh talents each year.

He particularly notes that with the introduction of the girls’ competition, they are laying the groundwork for the future Fijiana players.

This inclusion is seen as a refreshing step that adds momentum to the growth of the sport.

‘The U-16 Raluve, you can see the display of talent in the Sigatoka Methodist U-16 team playing like the Fijiana. Probably these skills can be compared to them. It has really grown.’

The finals for the Deans and Raluve tournaments are scheduled for Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.