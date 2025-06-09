Ikanivere urges team to lift after painful England loss

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere says their 38–18 loss to England at Twickenham was a hard lesson in maintaining composure under pressure.

After a competitive first-half performance, Fiji struggled to keep pace as England’s discipline, control, and depth turned the tide in the second spell.

Ikanivere admits the late lapses in discipline proved costly and took away the momentum they had built early on.

Article continues after advertisement

“Not the result we wanted, quite disappointed with ourselves — the discipline we had towards the end, not only the yellow cards but our decision making, that let us down. I think we can learn from that and will be better before we meet France.”

The Fiji captain says the side will focus on improving execution and decision-making as they continue their Northern Tour against Tier One nations.

He adds that the team remains motivated to bounce back stronger when they face France this Sunday at 8.40am, with the delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm next Monday.

Meanwhile, fans can catch the delayed coverage of the England match tonight at 8 on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.