Ikanivere urges Flying Fijians to stay focused ahead of PNC final

[file photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere has called on his players to stay disciplined and committed as they gear up for Sunday’s Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan in Salt Lake City.

This after the side copped two yellow cards when they thrashed Canada 63-10 in their semi-final clash yesterday.

Ikanivere reminded the side of their responsibility to represent Fiji with pride, saying the final will demand accuracy and focus in every area of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“How we handled the two yellow cards. We’re going to work on that next week. We’re going to discipline and be better for it.”

The hooker also acknowledged the importance of the support from fans back home, adding that it gives the players strength heading into big matches.

The Flying Fijians will face Japan at 1.35pm on Sunday at America First Field, while Tonga will take on Canada in the third-place playoff earlier in the day.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.