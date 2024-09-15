Ikanivere lauds team for holding the fort

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere praised his teammates for stepping up after he received a yellow card during their 22-7 victory over the USA in the Pacific Nations Cup semifinal last night.

Ikanivere admitted that his yellow card was not the example he intended to set as captain but expressed gratitude for the team’s resilience in his absence.

He acknowledged the USA’s strong challenge, noting their hunger for victory, but highlighted Fiji’s determination and composure while playing with 14 men as key to securing the win.

“USA came in wanting to go to the finals too and we thank them for the great game and I’m sure it was not a good one for me, getting the yellow card and not leading by example but I thank the boys for coming up and turning out and having to finish the job.”

He adds the USA gave a good them a good challenge and it was great to see a good Fijian crowd on the stands.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will feature in the final against the winner of the second semi-final between Samoa and Japan who will play at 6.05pm tonight.

The final will be held next Saturday at 10.05pm and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.