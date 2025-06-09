Ikanivere excited for schoolmate’s debut

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere says tomorrow’s test against Tonga will carry added meaning as one of the side’s debutants, Etonia Waqa, steps onto the international stage for the first time.

The two came through the same school and age-grade system, and Ikanivere believes Waqa’s debut will be a proud moment not just for his family, but for the whole squad.

The skipper says he is eager to see his former schoolmate rise to the occasion.

“It’s great. Eto’o went to school with him, same age grade, same school. I’m looking forward to watching him tomorrow. I know his mum will be proud, his family, and so will the other boys.”

The captain also backed the team’s overall preparation, saying the Flying Fijians are ready after two weeks of intense training and will take the field with confidence and excitement.

Kickoff is set for 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

