Hussein stresses off-field success at FRU Symposium

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial, Shane Hussein highlighted to participants at the weeklong Fiji Rugby Union symposium that building success in rugby starts off the field.

He reminded unions and affiliates that strong commercial and marketing strategies are vital in sustaining pathways and performance.

Hussein emphasised that without proper financial backing, even the best development plans cannot succeed.

“Every union and every affiliate of the future union has a great opportunity to tell their own stories and thereby market their own brands in a way that attracts more revenue and more sponsors. Rugby is a very expensive sport.”

He noted that commercial growth is key to ensuring teams have the resources to compete, adding that the Drua is willing to assist clubs and unions in this area.

“Without these funds, without this revenue, all the plans would actually be nothing. And you can’t even put a team out onto the field if you don’t have the resources. And that can only come from commercial activity.”

Hussein said the Drua is ready to share its knowledge and experience to help the next generation.

