Hurricanes beat Highlanders, Logan Henry scores on debut

The Hurricanes fended off a winless Highlanders outfit 21-14 at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand last night.

An early try by Pouri Rateke-Stones in the first half saw the victors lead just 7-0 at halftime.

10 minutes into the second half, the Hurricanes extended its lead with a try to Billy Proctor when he crashed over near the post.

Article continues after advertisement

The Highlanders hit back after some riddling errors seeing Manaaki Selby-Rickit scooping a loose ball to score.

Another Highlanders try this time through Josh Dickson in the 75th minute saw the sides separated with a seven point difference.

However, the Hurricanes still had a card up its sleeve, with debutant Logan Henry combining well with Peter Umaga-Jensen to tough down for the winning try.

In another match, the Brumbies defeated the Waratahs 27-20.

Round four of Super Rugby Pacific starts on Friday with Blues facing Highlanders at 6.05pm, Rebels meet Brumbies at 8.45pm.

Three matches will be played on Saturday including Moana Pasifika with Hurricanes at 3.35pm, Crusaders battle Chiefs at 6.05pm and the Fijian Drua takes on the Reds at 8.45pm.

On Sunday, the Waratahs play the Force at 3pm.

You can watch the Drua vs Reds match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform