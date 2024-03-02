Hundreds witness Kadavu rugby history

Hundreds of people turned up at Namalata Central School in Vunisea today to witness the historic first home game of the Kadavu Rugby Union.

Kadavu Rugby President and Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya says it was a wonderful surprise to see tickets sold out for the Vanua Challenge match against Serua as well as the men’s Under-20 and the first-ever women’s division match in the Marama competition in the province.

Tabuya says the union was surprised to hear that tickets had sold out before midday today, with people coming from all corners of the province as well as 356 from Suva, under a special package deal valued at $50 per person, inclusive of return boat fares to Vunisea and ticket entry to the game.

The Minister says today’s turnout and the vocal support for the home side is a good beginning to changing the infamous perception of Kadavu as a place known for drug cultivation, particularly marijuana.

Meanwhile, Kadavu won the Under-20 clash against Serua this morning by 20-10 while the women’s team thumped Serua by 41-10.