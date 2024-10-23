Hosts England to face USA in World Cup opener

[Source: BBC]

England will play the USA in the opening match of next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The Red Roses will get the tournament underway at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 22 August.

The fixture list also shows Scotland and Wales facing each other in their Pool B opener at the Salford Community Stadium in a double-header with Australia and Samoa.

Ireland, meanwhile, plays world champions New Zealand in their final Pool C fixture on 7 September in Brighton.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 15s will play Canada, Scotland and Wales in the pool stages.