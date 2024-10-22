Holmes happy to lead Bulikula at home

Fiji women’s rugby league team captain Talei Holmes says that representing the country for the first time at home is special.

This also marks Holmes first time in Fiji, which makes it a priceless experience and a proud moment for the Cronulla Sharks second rower.

Holmes, who has ties to Taveuni, understands the importance of the upcoming two games, as they are in a must-win situation to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

“We’re taking this very seriously; we’re making sure we cover all areas, and we’re ready to go on Saturday, and it would mean everything to the country is we qualify (for the World Cup).”



Fiji Bulikula captain, Talei Holmes

She adds that team bonding came naturally in their short time together.

The Fiji Bulikula hit the ground running yesterday in their first training session together ahead of this Saturday’s clash.

At 6pm, the Fiji Bulikula hosts the Cook Islands in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday followed by the Vodafone Fiji Bati and Cook Islands game at 8.10pm.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4pm, the Fiji residents take on Samoa residents.