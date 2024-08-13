Happy days at Gospel

The Gospel High School under 15 rugby team after their win against RKS in the quarter-final clash
Excitement has been growing over the past few days at Gospel High School, as their Under-15 side will be competing in the Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-finals for the first time in their history this weekend.
The Epineri Koroiveibau coached side defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 12-7 in the quarter-finals.
School principal Joseph Parker says their former students, parents and teachers at the school has been proud of the team for their achievement.
“The mood is really happy as I can see, as this is a big achievement for the school. This achievement is also for the whole school, and the students are proud as this is the first time for them to reach the semi-finals.”
Parker says the team has also been receiving much praise from supporters and former students throughout the week, and he has been motivating the boys ahead of the semi-finals this weekend.
The side will be playing Marist Brothers High School in the first semi, while Suva Grammar School faces Queen Victoria School.
The semi-finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.