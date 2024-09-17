Habosi released, no complaint as club to take action

Vinaya Habosi [Source: DNA]

France-based Flying Fijians wing, Vinaya Habosi has been released from Police custody in France with reports indicating no complaint has been filed by his partner.

The Racing 92 player was reportedly taken into custody over the weekend due to an alleged act of domestic violence.

Rugbyrama.fr reports that while Habosi’s partner did not file a complaint, the player will be required to attend a workshop on domestic violence.

He is reported to have been in custody from yesterday morning to late last night where he was released.

Sources have told Rugbyrama.fr that sources at the Nanterre prosecutor’s says that the Fijian has been summoned by the public prosecutor for a responsibility workshop aimed at preventing and combating domestic and sexist violence, as an alternative to prosecution.

It says the prosecutor reserves the right to pursue charges if this measure is not adhered to.

Sources within his club have also said there is a possibility of a possible suspension of the player in the coming hours.

He was on the bench as Racing beat Clermont 33-20 on the weekend.

Meanwhile, sources within the Fijian Drua rugby franchise have also claimed that Habosi was let go because of similar action during his time in Super Rugby.