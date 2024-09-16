Habosi in trouble

[File Photo]

Racing 92 and Fiji rugby winger Vinaya Habosi has been taken into police custody in France following allegations of domestic violence against his partner.

The international is accused of physically assaulting his partner in an incident that allegedly occurred while she was holding their baby.

According to a report by Tight Five Rugby via their X (formerly Twitter) account, Habosi allegedly pushed his partner, causing both her and the baby to fall.

The situation reportedly escalated when Habosi then punched her in the back of the head.

The club has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but the news has sparked widespread concern in both the rugby community and among his supporters.

Habosi, a key player for Racing 92, has been a standout talent on the field, but these allegations could have severe implications for his career.