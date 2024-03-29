Great execution at Captains run: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the team is ready for their final double-header against the Western Force tomorrow.

They had their captains’ run today, and Byrne says they liked the hint of dry weather earlier in the week.

He adds they’re excited about trying to win their third game at home but are also anticipating a tough one.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian Drua host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05pm at Churchill Park, followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s Super W clash at 3:35pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.