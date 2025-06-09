GPS data keeping players accountable

[Source: botswanarugbyunion.co.bw]

Modern rugby is no longer just about strength and skill; numbers now play a big role in determining who makes the cut.

At the ongoing FRU Symposium, coaches and administrators were told how GPS tracking has become an essential part of performance monitoring, helping measure intensity, manage workloads, and ensure players are giving their all.

Drua athletic performance coach Eroni Sotutu says that for them, it’s a tool that not only guides training but also keeps athletes accountable.

“It adds a layer of accountability that players can’t hide from because we’ve got the ability to quantify their work outputs now. So guys who are not meeting their targets, they have to do extras because it’s a tough competition and we can’t afford to slack off.”

He explained that the technology also allows coaches to tailor training sessions, review performances, and make more informed selection calls.

Sotutu added that while provincial and grassroots teams may not yet have access to GPS devices, the aim is to eventually share these tools and knowledge to strengthen pathways across all levels of Fijian rugby.

