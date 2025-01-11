Glasgow Warriors thumps Racing 92

[Source: Planet Rugby]

The Glasgow Warriors secured another impressive win, after defeating Racing 92 29-19 in the Investec Championship this morning.

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Viniya Habosi also scored a try for his Racing 92 side early in the first half.

Glasgow Warriors score four tries in the first half while Racing 92 only managed to score one.

Racing 92 came back stronger in the second spell, where they managed to score two tries, leaving the final score at 29-19.