Funding roadblock to schools rugby growth

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union says a lack of funding is holding back the growth of the country’s most popular grassroots competition.

Transportation costs remain the biggest challenge for many schools, preventing more teams from joining despite strong interest.

FSSRU President Jone Kanalagi says more financial support could make a huge difference.

“If more funding comes in, we can subsidise transport so that more teams can participate in our competition.”

This year, 105 schools, about 60 percent of Fiji’s secondary schools, took part, with over 11,800 students involved, including almost 3,000 girls.

Kanalagi says the goal is to lift participation to over 80 percent of schools in the near future, but admits that can only be achieved if funding shortfalls are addressed.

