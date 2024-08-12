Full throttle for Nasinu U18

Nasinu Secondary School Under-18

Nasinu Secondary School Under-18 captain Rafaele Dagaga says it’s on to the next big challenge after a great win in the Vodafone Deans National quarterfinals against Tailevu North College over the weekend.

The team defeated Tailevu North 17-13 on Saturday in a thrilling match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

The loosehead prop says they do not expect anything less than strong competition in the semifinals and will make sure they are well-prepared for the mammoth task ahead.

“There are a lot of things we need to work on and improve before this weekend. Our communication on the field, our forwards arrangement and ball handling is not so good, we will ensure to get these things fixed before Saturday.”

Dagaga adds their team did not expect the game over the weekend to be how it turned out but will use that to better their performance for the semifinals this weekend.

Nasinu meets Cuvu College this weekend while in another U18 semi, Ratu Navula College will face Queen Victoria School.

The games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.