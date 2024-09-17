FRU yet to make comment

Fiji Rugby Union is yet to make a comment regarding claims made by Former Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Nayacalevu who captained the national side to last year’s world cup claims that they almost pulled out of the quarter-final clash against England due to bonus payments by FRU not being made on time.

Despite Fiji’s 30-24 loss to England, Nayacalevu expressed frustration, alleging that corruption within FRU continues to be a major distraction for players.

Nayacalevu expressed hope that future players would continue to stand against what he claims are ongoing problems in the Fiji Rugby Union.

FRU’s interim chair Peter Mazey says he cannot comment on the matter right now but they will be addressing it later on.

