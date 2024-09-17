Nayacalevu alleges Fiji rugby corruption threatened RWC clash

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain Waisea Nayacalevu has alleged that their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against England nearly didn’t happen due to a potential player boycott over unpaid bonuses and claims of corruption within the Fijian Rugby Union.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Nayacalevu alleged that the team had threatened to strike if their promised bonuses were not paid, highlighting what he described as long-standing issues of financial mismanagement within the union.

According to Nayacalevu, he and senior players including Semi Radradra and Levani Botia led efforts to hold officials accountable, organizing meetings to address the alleged broken promises.

The players were reportedly paid just days before the quarter-final, narrowly avoiding the boycott. Despite Fiji’s 30-24 loss to England, Nayacalevu expressed frustration, alleging that corruption within Fijian rugby continues to be a major distraction for players.

In the interview, Nayacalevu expressed hope that future players would continue to stand against what he claims are ongoing problems in the Fijian Rugby Union.