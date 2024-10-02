FRU trustees calling for evidence

The Fiji Rugby Union trustees have expressed their willingness to investigate allegations of corruption and late payments if players come forward with concrete evidence.

Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru revealed this during today’s parliamentary session, highlighting that despite claims from various players, no substantial proof has been provided to back the accusations.

The trustees are prepared to forward any credible information to FICAC or the police for further investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

“The accusations of corruption have not been proven factual, as the trustees requested evidence, intending to pass it on to FICAC or the police for investigation. No team member has provided any information on such instances.”

Saukuru further emphasized that while the trustees are concerned about the players’ issues, they are taking the allegations seriously but need proper evidence to move forward.

Saukuru also adds that all the players who represented Fiji at the 2023 Rugby World Cup have been paid what they’re owed by FRU.