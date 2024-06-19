FRU continues partnership with Fiji Water

The Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Water have announced a four-year multi-million dollar partnership this afternoon.

FRU chair Peter Mazey says this deal solidifies the commitment of both organizations to build the strongest team heading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

He adds they are grateful to Fiji Water for their continued support and belief in their vision.

Mazey says this afternoon’s event is so much more than just a financial sponsorship and that it is a testament to their shared values of excellence, integrity and community development.

The Flying Fijians face Barbarians at 4.15am on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.