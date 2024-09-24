FRU AGM in November

The Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting will be held in November.

FRU Trustees Board Interim Chair Peter Mazey says the AGM will be held 45 days after its announcement.

Mazey says once the unions are notified, they’ll then submit their nominees to the FRU Board.

The nominations will then go to a committee which was voted by the unions last Wednesday.

The nominations committee includes former Flying Fijians winger and Post Fiji chief executive Isaac Mow, Kameli Batiweti, Jenny Seeto and Fiji National University Head of Law School, Ana Rokomokoti.