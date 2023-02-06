France hung on to avoid shock defeat

[Source: The Guardian]

Defending champions France came from behind to avoid a shock defeat against Italy in a thrilling Six Nations game.

They won 29-24 in Rome.

The Azzurri led 24-22 before Matthieu Jalibert sniped over from close range as France claimed a bonus-point win.

The visitors looked comfortable thanks to first-half tries by Thibaud Flament, Thomas Ramos and Ethan Dumortier.

But Ange Capuozzo crossed before Italy were awarded a penalty try and Tommaso Allan kicked four penalties but the hosts could not hang on in Rome.

Victory for France stretches their unbeaten run to 14 matches, a sequence that includes Fabien Galthie’s side claiming the Grand Slam last year.

They travel to Dublin to face world-number-one-ranked Ireland on Sunday while Italy plays England at Twickenham the following day.