Four uncapped players named in November tour

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have unveiled a dynamic squad for the upcoming November tour, blending seasoned internationals with exciting new talent.

Co-captains Waisea Nayacalevu and Tevita Ikanivere will lead the team, which features a strong core of experienced players alongside several uncapped players looking to make their mark on the international stage.

A number of players, are awaiting their international debut, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the tour.

Article continues after advertisement

These include Ratu Penaia Cakobau, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, Waqa Nalaga, and Kemu Valetini, who will be eager to prove themselves in the Flying Fijians jersey.

Key veterans such as Frank Lomani, Semi Radradra, and Josua Tuisova are set to return.

With a combination of seasoned internationals and promising new faces, the Flying Fijians are set for a strong showing in their November fixtures.