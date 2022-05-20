Four PNC games in Lautoka

Only the first Pacific Nations Cup round will be held at the ANZ Stadium in July while western fans will get to watch the Flying Fijians on two successive weekends at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

World Rugby has confirmed that Fiji will host the PNC, which also features Australia A, Samoa, and Tonga, from 2nd to 16th July.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with the PNC winner determined by the highest number of competition points at the end of the three match-days, with a win worth four points, a draw two points, and bonus points for scoring more than four tries or losing by seven points or less.

Fiji will aim to clinch their sixth Pacific Nations Cup title in front of their home crowd after finishing as runners-up to Japan when the tournament was last organized before the pandemic in 2019.

The Flying Fijians kick-off their campaign against Tonga on 2 July followed by Australia A a week later then Samoa on 16 July.

PNC MATCH SCHEDULE

Australia A v Samoa

ANZ Stadium, Suva

Saturday, 2 July, 2022 @ 13:00

Fiji v Tonga

ANZ Stadium, Suva,

Saturday, 2 July, 2022 @ 15 :30

Samoa v Tonga

Churchill Park, Lautoka

Saturday, 9 July, 2022

Fiji v Australia A

Churchill Park, Lautoka

Saturday, 9 July, 2022

Tonga v Australia A

Churchill Park, Lautoka

Saturday, 16 July, 2022

Fiji v Samoa

Churchill Park, Lautoka

Saturday, 16 July, 2022