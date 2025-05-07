Former Blues Bryce Heem retires

Harry Plummer (left) and Bryce Heem (right) [Source: RNZ Sport]

Former Blues, All Blacks Sevens and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bryce Heem has announced his retirement from rugby.

He was part of the Blues title-winning side in 2024 and re-signed with the team for this year, but last November, he was ruled out of the entire 2025 Super Rugby season with a wrist injury.

He has now called time on his career.

The 36-year-old played 42 games for the Blues in a first-class career that began in 2010 and started with the Auckland NPC side and then the All Blacks Sevens the following year.

A wing or centre, Heem also played for the Chiefs, Worcester Warriors, and Toulon. He played the majority of his NPC rugby for his home province of Auckland, with other stints at Northland and Tasman.

He won a Commonwealth Games silver medal with the New Zealand men’s Sevens team at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

He scored nine tries in his four seasons with the Blues.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” Heem said.

“When I look back on my career, it’s the people I’ve met and the memories I’ve made that stand out the most. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have represented several teams on my journey and to finish here at the Blues and winning a championship last season was something special.”

“I want to make special mention of my wife Jocelyn for supporting me through this entire journey. She’s been my rock, holding it all down at home so I could focus on doing what I love. Without her, none of this would have been possible.”

Heem, known as ‘Uncle’ by his Blues teammates, is changing careers and becoming a mortgage broker.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the entire Blues organisation – the coaches, staff, and everyone who’s played some part in my career,” Heem said.

“You’ve all played a huge role in making this such a special time in my life. I’ve learned so much and will be forever grateful for your belief in me.”

“A special shout-out to the medical staff, you’ve worked wonders on my body as I’ve gotten older, and I’m sure you’ll be relieved I won’t be calling on your services quite as often in the future.”

Heem said not playing would take some getting used to.

“It’s definitely a bit weird watching the Blues run out onto Eden Park this season. I’ve spent so many years playing with these guys, and formed such deep connections with many of them. But that’s life, time moves on and to be honest I don’t miss the running sessions one bit.”

