Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen joins Wallabies camp to help Eddie Jones prepare

[Source: Reuters]

Former New Zealand coach Sir Steve Hansen has joined Australia in a short-term advisory role in the lead-up to the World Cup, after accepting an invitation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

An Australia team spokesperson has confirmed Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to their 2015 World Cup win in England, would be in camp this week before Sunday’s warm-up test against World Cup hosts France in Paris.

Sir Steve is not being paid by Rugby Australia for what is expected to be a one-week stint.

Jones and Hansen have battled from opposing coaches’ boxes throughout their long careers, most notably during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Under Jones, England upset Hansen’s All Blacks 19-7 in the semi-finals, before losing 32-12 to South Africa in the final.

The Wallabies lost the services of assistant coach Brad Davis just an hour before they flew out of Sydney last week, amid rumours of a falling out with his head coach.

“Family reasons, mate,” insisted Jones. “I think there’s an opportunity for us and I think we’ll improve our coaching staff.

“We had a discussion a couple of nights ago. There is a potential candidate ready to step up now.”

Jones, who is winless from four tests in his second stint coaching the Wallabies, is expected to name his matchday squad for the France clash on Friday.

Under Kiwi Dave Rennie, Australia were beaten 30-29 away by France last November.