Folau to miss World cup

[File Photo]

Israel Folau, the former Australia fullback, will not be part of Tonga’s Rugby World Cup squad.

This is due to a knee injury. Folau, who played 73 tests for the Wallabies and was part of the 2015 World Cup final, had his contract cancelled in 2019 due to intolerant religious views.

Tonga, however, has included five former All Blacks players in their squad, including Malakai Fekitoa, a World Cup winner from 2015, as well as Charles Piutau, Augustine Pulu, Vaea Fifita, and George Moala.

Article continues after advertisement

Tonga’s top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, Stade Francais fullback Telusa Veainu, will also be absent due to a hamstring problem.