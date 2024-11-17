Flying Fijians stage stunning comeback

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians pulled off a dramatic comeback to defeat Spain 33-19 in their third Autumn Nations Series match early this morning.

Spain had the Fijians on edge, taking a 19-7 lead early in the second half. However, Fiji regrouped in the final quarter, scoring four unanswered tries to snatch the win.

Head coach Mick Byrne admitted the team struggled with errors early on but praised their ability to bounce back.

“At halftime, the message was patience and sticking to our game plan, the first half was pressurizing, but we knew we just needed to hold onto the ball in the second half to score points.”

Team captain Waiseya Nayacalevu shared his excitement about playing in Madrid.

“It was amazing to play in this kind of atmosphere and stadium. We enjoyed it, especially with a proper ground and fun crowd.”

The Flying Fijians now shift their focus to their final November test match, facing Ireland at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday at 3:10 am.