Flying Fijians gear up for tough PNC opener

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says starting their Pacific Nations Cup campaign on a bye means the team must step up their preparations, especially with Tonga coming off a big win.

Ensuring the squad’s physicality is up to par will be key heading into this weekend’s clash.

The team has been preparing specifically for a formidable Tongan side after their victory over Samoa last weekend.

“It’s always you know with Tonga and Samoa starting with the game and last year we started with the game and then we had our bye but this year we got our bye starting and then we start this weekend so our training has to merry up physicality to get us ready for the weekend.”

Byrne adds they look forward to the world’s best fans painting the stadium in blue with their Fiji flags this weekend.

He says the team is expecting a lot of home crowd noise and they will bank on this for a win.

Flying Fijians will meet Tonga at 3pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

