Flying Fijians coach to make some tough decisions

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fullback is a position the Fiji Water Flying Fijians coaching team is experimenting with ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France.

The next three Tests against Japan tomorrow, France next weekend, and England the following week are really a blessing for head coach Simon Raiwalui.

Sireli Maqala started at fullback against Tonga, while Ilaisa Droasese wore the 15 jumper last week in Samoa.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow, Maqala will again be at fullback while Droasese is on the bench.

Vilimoni Botitu is another option for the position.

Raiwalui says they’ll have to make some tough decisions soon.

‘We’ve looked at our options obviously the World Cup squad will be quite shortly so we’ll narrow down the squad but everyone that’s had their opportunity have put their hand up, it’s going to be tough decisions coming up’.

The national coach made nine changes and one positional change in his starting lineup to play Japan at 10.15 p.m. tomorrow.

You can watch the game LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.