Flying Fijians brace for Spain

The Flying Fijians can’t afford to look past Spain before playing Ireland according to coach Mick Byrne.

Byrne says Spain is a good side and can’t be taken lightly at home.

Last weekend Spain defeated Uruguay 33-24 and in July they also beat Tonga before going down to Samoa by 34-30.

Next weekend Spain will meet the USA while the Flying Fijians take on Ireland.

Byrne says they understand what Spain will bring.

“We got Spain next and I think we’ve already put out what Spain would do, they played well on the weekend so they’ve got a good victory so they’re going in at home with good form”.

The Flying Fijians play Spain at 2 am on Sunday.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.