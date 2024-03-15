First half frenzy powers Queensland Reds to victory over Melbourne Rebels

[Source: Queensland Reds/Facebook]

A near-perfect first half has delivered the Queensland Reds their third win of the season with a 53-26 win over the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park.

Five tries in the opening 40 minutes gave the visitors a 33-7 lead at the break.

The Rebels refused to go away quietly and three tries in 15 minutes gave them a chance at a famous comeback.

Article continues after advertisement

In the end, the Reds were too strong and closed out the game late.

A double to Josh Flook sealed the win as Les Kiss’ side surges to second on the ladder.

Lock Seru Uru was also a stand-out with two tries as the visitors raced out an early lead.

It was a gutsy effort for the Reds, who had a short turn-around after their rousing victory over the competition heavyweight Chiefs last round.

The Rebels were disappointing in the first half, with their highly-rated, forward pack led by ex-Red Taniela Tupou, failing to fire.

Melbourne started the second half in better shape and were first on the scoreboard as they started to move the ball and reduce their errors.

They scored two tries, through winger Glen Vaihu and reserve prop Isaac Aedo Kailea, in the space of five minutes to close the gap to 33-19.

But their comeback was snuffed out when Vaihu gifted the Reds a try.

Stopping the ball going over the sideline, he threw it back inside – straight into the hands of Queensland centre Josh Flook, who strolled to the tryline.

While the Rebels added another try through Tuaina Taii Tualima, momentum was all the Reds’ way.

They pushed past the half century through reserve hooker Josh Nasser while Flook added a second to wrap up a comprehensive win.

However, it was not smooth sailing after centre Isaac Henry hobbled off with a knee injuy during the second half.