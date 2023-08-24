First 2,000 students pay $5 at Deans final

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Deans Director Navitalai Waiwalu reveals the first 2,000 students will only pay $5 for entry fee at the Vodafone Super Deans final this Saturday.

Tickets are presently available for purchase at the Fiji Sports Council Office located at Nadovu Grounds in Lautoka, as well as the Fiji Sports Council Office in Laucala Bay.

Waiwalu affirms that ticket sales are progressing positively, and the advance sales are strategically aimed at managing and regulating traffic flow on the day of the game.

‘We’re getting good feedback from the Sports Council. The ticket sales are going well in the West. From Suva going down the Eastern Zone schools they have requested some tickets to be made available to their school and for parents as well.’

Grandstand tickets are priced at $30 and ground tickets at $10.

The finals of the Vodafone Super Deans will begin at 8.10 am and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.