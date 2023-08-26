Fiji's win inspires Samoa

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians win against England yesterday inspired the Samoans when they took on Ireland.

Samoa fell short 13-17 against the world number one side just less than two hours after Fiji beat England 30-22.

Former Samoa center and head coach Seilala Mapusua says they were inspired by Fiji’s historic Twickenham win.

Article continues after advertisement

Samoa came close to claiming their own historic win against World No.1s Ireland, only to ultimately fall to a 17-13 defeat in miserable conditions in Bayonne.

Second-half tries from Conor Murray and Rob Herring saw Ireland scrape a record 13th straight win after Samoa threatened an upset at Stade Jean Dauge by battling back to lead following Jimmy O’Brien’s maiden Test score.

Mapusua’s men complete their Pool D campaign against Steve Borthwick’s side in Lille in early October

He says seeing Fiji not just beat England but in the manner they did, was really inspiring for all Pacific Island teams.

Mapusua adds it’s encouraging to see where our teams in the Pacific are heading and it was awesome to see Fiji make history.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians enjoyed some lovo lunch this morning after the team devotion at their hotel.

Former national halfback Nikola Matawalu says we have a good side and he believes they’ll do well at the World Cup.

The national side will leave for Bordeaux, France on Thursday.

They’ll be based at Bordeaux before taking on Wales on 11th September in its first World Cup match.