Fijiana's Vasuturaga suspended for three matches

[Photo Credit: FRU]

Vodafone Fijiana XV Flanker Bulou Vasuturaga has been suspended for three matches following a red card she received for a dangerous tackle during Fiji’s Rugby World Cup match against Canada yesterday morning.

The Fijian side lost to number 2 ranked Canada 65-7 in London.

The Foul Play Review Committee, which reviewed the incident, determined that Vasuturaga’s tackle was reckless and made direct contact with the opposing player’s head.

The committee ruled that the red card was warranted and imposed a three-match ban.

The suspension will be reduced to two matches upon successful completion of a Coaching Intervention program.

This means Vasuturaga is suspended for the remainder of Fiji’s pool matches in the Rugby World Cup.

The Fijiana will now turn their focus to their second pool match against Scotland that will be played this Saturday in Manchester, England.

In a separate ruling, Samoa’s Melina Grace Salale was also issued a three-match suspension for a dangerous tackle.

However, she has not accepted the sanction and will face a full disciplinary hearing on Monday.

